HECHT TO STEP DOWN FROM IOWA SUPREME COURT

Health issues have forced Iowa Supreme Court Justice Daryl Hecht of Sloan to announce his resignation.

Radio Iowa’s Dar Danielson reports.

Hecht practiced law in Sioux City for twenty-two years before his appointment to the court of appeals in 1999 where he served until his appointment to the supreme court in 2006.