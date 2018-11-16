BLUE BUNNY ICE CREAM PARLOR TO REOPEN MONDAY

The Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in Le Mars will reopen Monday marking the completion of the first phase of construction.

Upon reopening, the Parlor will offer limited service, but plenty of ice cream.

The second floor of the Parlor will remain closed to allow construction to continue.

The Gift Shop items will be unavailable until December.

Visitors will have seating options in the newly added event space that is the former Timmy’s Catering building.

The Parlor initiated the major remodel in October.

Phase two of construction will close the Parlor again on March 1st.