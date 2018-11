U.S.S. SIOUX CITY READY FOR COMMISSIONING

A LARGE CONTINGENT OF OFFICIALS AND RESIDENTS FROM SIOUXLAND ARE IN ANNAPOLIS MARYLAND PREPARING FOR SATURDAY’S COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP WILL BE DEDICATED AT THE SHIPYARD OF THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY, THE LARGEST SHIP TO EVER BE COMMISSIONED THERE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE PROCESS SINCE NAVY SECRETARY RAY MABUS MADE THE INITIAL ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT THE SHIP’S NAME BACK IN 2012:

OC…………REPRESENT THE COMMUNITY. :14

MARY WINNEFELD, THE SHIP’S SPONSOR AND WIFE OF RETIRED ADMIRAL JAMES WINNEFELD, WILL GIVE THE TIME HONORED NAVY TRADITION’S FIRST ORDER TO “MAN OUR SHIP AND BRING HER TO LIFE”.

OC…….IN AMERICA. :06

SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA WILL DELIVER THE PRINCIPAL ADDRESS OF THE CEREMONIES.

THE COMMISSIONING TAKES PLACE AT 8AM CENTRAL TIME.

Photo by Bob Scott