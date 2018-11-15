U.S.S. SIOUX CITY COMMANDER PROUD OF SHIP & CITY IT’S NAMED FOR

Members of the media were given a tour of the U.S.S. Sioux City Thursday at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The littoral combat ship arrived earlier this week from Marinette, Wisconsin where it was constructed and launched.

The ship’s commander, Randy Malone, is extremely proud of the vessel and the city it is named for:

Malone says the Sioux City is a fast, agile, ship designed to operate both in near-shore environments, while capable of open-ocean missions against 21st-century coastal threats such as submarines, mines and swarming small craft:

A taste of Siouxland will always be on board the Sioux City as Wells Blue Bunny in Le Mars says it will provide ice cream for the crew for the life of the ship:

The U.S.S. Sioux City will eventually be home ported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

The Navy will commission its newest Freedom-variant combat ship during a ceremony Saturday morning at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Thanks to WNAV Annapolis