SIOUXLAND CONTINGENT STARTS ROLLING TOWARDS ANNAPOLIS

AROUND FIFTY PEOPLE DEPARTED SIOUX CITY ON A PASSENGER BUS THURSDAY NOON FOR ANNAPOLIS MARYLAND AND THE COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

THE RIDERS WILL BE ON THE BUS FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS, STOPPING ONLY FOR MEALS ALONG THE WAY BEFORE ARRIVING AT THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY FOR SATURDAY MORNING’S CEREMONIES.

KIM HUFFMAN IS MAKING THE TRIP WITH HER SON PRESTON:

THE HUFFMAN’S AND THEIR GROUP WILL TOUR THE SHIP AFTER THEY ARRIVE, AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO ATTENDING SEVERAL OTHER EVENTS:

SUE LEVAY AND HER HUSBAND ARE THE HOSTESS AND HEAD COUNTERS ON THE BUS TRIP:

THE LEVAY’S SON IS IN THE NAVY AND WILL FLY IN TO JOIN THEM FOR THE COMMISSIONING.