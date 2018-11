SIOUX CITY’S SYMPHONY PROVIDES “LINK-UP” FOR YOUNG MUSIC STUDENTS

MORE YOUNG STUDENTS FROM THE SIOUXLAND AREA ARE GOING TO HAVE A CHANCE TO PERFORM WITH THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY NEXT SPRING.

MUSIC DIRECTOR RYAN HASKINS SAYS ITS PART OF THE ONGOING MUSIC EDUCATION EFFORT KNOWN AS PROJECT LINK-UP

BUT MORE SCHOOLS APPLIED THAN THERE WERE FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR.

THAT’S WHEN RAY’S MID-BELL MUSIC AND SYMPHONY PRESIDENT JULIET EVERIST STEPPED UP TO PROVIDE RECORDERS TO THE REMAINING SCHOOL APPLICANTS:

HASKINS SAYS MUSIC IS A VITAL PART OF THE YOUNG STUDENTS GROWTH AND EDUCATION:

THE SERGEANT BLUFF STUDENTS RECEIVED THEIR RECORDERS THURSDAY.

THE STUDENTS WILL PRACTICE AND LEARN MUSIC IN THE COMING MONTHS, AND THEN PERFORM WITH THE SYMPHONY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER IN THE SPRING.