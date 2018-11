GRASSLEY & ERNST TO HAVE NEW SENATE LEADERSHIP ROLES

The two Iowans who represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate will have new leadership positions in 2019.

Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson reports.

Grassley’s staff says it’s been 100 years since an Iowan served as Senate President Pro Tempore.

Albert Cummins had been a three-term governor before he was appointed in 1909 by the General Assembly to serve as a U.S. Senator.

Cummins served in the U.S. Senate until his death in 1926.

