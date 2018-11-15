DRAKE UNIVERSITY RALLIES AGAINST RACISM

Drake University students rallied on campus Wednesday in response to recent racist incidents.

Robo-calls from an Idaho-based white supremacist group were made to students earlier this week.

Those were followed by a threatening note that was slipped under a student’s dorm room door.

Sophomore Manasi Singh from Clive says the incidents have served to galvanize the student body.

Singh is president of a newly formed group called Student Equity Action Partners.

She says the rally was meant to send the message that those who do not want students of color at Drake will never win.

Classes were cancelled during the noon hour so students could take part in the rally.

Radio Iowa