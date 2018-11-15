CAMP HIGH HOPES NAMES SMILE AMBASSADORS

Sioux City’s Camp High Hopes announced their 2019 Smiles Ambassadors at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The camp named 15-year-old Giovanni Burd and his 17-year-old brother, Isaac DeRosa of Hospers, Iowa, as the 2019 Youth Smiles Ambassadors.

Twenty-five-year-old Tiffani Johnson of Sergeant Bluff was named the 2019 Adult Smiles Ambassador.

As the newly named Smiles Ambassadors, the trio will help raise awareness and represent Camp High Hopes, and its special needs campers, by participating in various events throughout Siouxland in 2019.

Camp High Hopes offers barrier-free recreational experiences that are fun, safe, and adaptive for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.