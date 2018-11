ONE PERSON WAS HOSPITALIZED AFTER THE VEHICLE HE WAS DRIVING PLUNGED INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER AT THE SIOUX CITY BOAT RAMP WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

A SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER WENT INTO THE WATER AND PULLED THE MALE DRIVER FROM THE MINIVAN.

NOBODY ELSE WAS INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

IT’S NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME WHY THE VEHICLE ENDED UP IN THE WATER.

THE NAME OF THE DRIVER HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

PHOTOS COURTESY KMEG