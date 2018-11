TWO HURT IN HEAD ON COLLISION

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED EARLY THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING WHEN AN S-U-V COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH A SEMI-TRACTOR AROUND 2AM AT 5200 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD.

THE DRIVER OF THE S-U-V, A 23 YEAR OLD WOMAN, WAS UNCONSCIOUS AND TRAPPED IN HER VEHICLE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE EXTRICATED THE WOMAN FROM THE VEHICLE BY CUTTING OFF THE DRIVER’S SIDE DOORS.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH SERIOUS BUT NON LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE DRIVER OF THE SEMI, A 56 YEAR OLD MAN, WAS ALSO TRANSPORTED TO MERCY WITH MINOR INJURIES.

HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED.

POLICE SAY THE S-U-V CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE PATH OF THE ONCOMING SEMI.

BOTH VEHICLES TRIED TO AVOID A CRASH BUT TURNED INTO EACH OTHER.