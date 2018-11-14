SIOUX COUNTY DEDICATES NEW REGIONAL AIRPORT

A grand opening celebration was held Wednesday for the new Sioux County Regional Airport near Maurice.

Harold Schiebout, the chairman of the Sioux County Regional Airport Agency’s Board, says it took nearly 20 years to get to this point:

The 32 million dollar airport has a terminal, lighting for approaching aircraft and a weather observation station.

Sioux County native Dennis Muilenburg is the Chairman, President and CEO of Boeing and also served as the ceremony’s key-note speaker:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also spoke at the ceremonies:

Schiebou says the new airport hopefully will help keep local corporate offices in Sioux county.

With the new opening of the Sioux County Regional airport, both the Orange City and the Sioux Center existing airports are scheduled to close within the next few weeks.