A REMINDER THAT KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WITH CHARLIE STONE WILL BROADCAST FROM ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND THURSDAY AND FRIDAY PREVIEWING THE UPCOMING COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY.

HE WILL HAVE GUESTS FROM THE U.S. NAVY AND FROM OUR LOCAL CONTINGENT FROM SIOUXLAND WHO HAVE MADE THE TRIP FOR SATURDAY MORNING’S CEREMONIES AT THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY.

JOIN CHARLIE FROM THE STUDIOS OF W-N-A-V IN ANNAPOLIS FROM 8:15-11AM THURSDAY AND FRIDAY ON OPEN LINE.