LAUNCH PAD DEBUTS NEW SPACESHIP EXHIBIT

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has introduced its first major new exhibit since opening.

It’s a new three-level rocket ship playhouse that was completed on Monday and introduced to donors Tuesday evening.

The spaceship has pretend control boards for all three levels and a “moon rock loader” featuring kid-powered gears and an auger.

Children can dress up in astronaut uniforms plus experiment with gravity using a ramp and ball system.

The second level features an “escape hatch” slide.

On the third level, stars and planets made from black light reflective paint give children the opportunity to create their own constellations.

Construction of the rocket was funded by a grant from Missouri River Historical Development.