D-O-T COMMISSIONERS DISAGREE OVER STATE CAPITOL MEETING

Members of Iowa’s State Transportation Commission had a disagreement about politics and the impact on their decisions during a workshop Tuesday.

The issue came up as the commissioners discussed holding a meeting at the state capitol in February.

Commissioner Charese Yanney of Sioux City questioned holding the meeting there.

Commissioner Tom Rielly of Oskaloosa says he supported the meeting and never intended it to be a political issue.

The Transportation Commission regularly holds meetings at locations outside of the D-O-T headquarters in Ames and often combine that with a tour of ongoing road projects in the area they visit.

Rielly told Yanney the capitol meeting seemed to be a good combination with a tour of projects in the area.

Another commission member pointed out that Yanney just recently mentioned at the ceremony marking the end of the Highway 20 four-lane project how important it was that legislators approved an increase in the gas tax to get it done.

Yanney says there’s more to that story.

Commissioner Kraig Paulsen of Kelly is one of the former legislators on the commission and says he considers the meeting at the capitol to be an experiment and he “respectfully” thinks it is a good idea.

The director of the D-O-T, Mark Lowe, says not all legislators have had a chance to see how the Transportation Commission works, and he likes the idea.

Reilly served two terms in the Iowa Senate, Paulsen is a former Speaker of the Iowa House.

John Putney of Gladbrook is the third former lawmaker on the commission. He served two terms in Iowa Senate.

