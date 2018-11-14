CMN PEDIATRICS ROOM PROVIDES YOUNG PATIENTS A PLACE TO PLAY

Young patients at Sioux City’s UnityPoint Health have an improved play area at the hospital as they recover from their stay.

Anne Holmes, Director of the St. Luke’s Children’s Miracle Network says the Pediatric Playroom has been improved thanks to a grant from the Gilchrist Foundation:

Local businesses also donated an X-box One and a television system to the room.

Holmes says play is an important part of the healing process for the young patients:

The room was dedicated with a ribbon cutting by the Siouxland and South Sioux City Chamber Ambassadors.