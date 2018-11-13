SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOLS TO PARTICIPATE IN PILOT BEHAVIORAL PROGRAM

South Sioux City Schools will take part in a pilot program to help students with mental and behavioral health problems.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that schools have received a written guidebook connecting them to community mental health services from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The state received a $9 million dollar, five-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant will pay for pilot programs in South Sioux, Chadron and Hastings.

Schools in those cities will look for proactive ways to help students before they need more intensive and costly care.

The guidebook is also designed to connect students and their families to resources early.