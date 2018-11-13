DEVELOPER BRINGS NEW LIFE & BUSINESS TO FORMER GATEWAY COMPUTERS COMPLEX

The former Gateway Computers campus in North Sioux City, South Dakota is becoming a hub of activity thanks to millions of dollars in new business investments.

Investor Gerard Keating purchased the 77 acre, 750-thousand square foot campus on January 10th and already has several companies leasing space or about to locate there:

OC………….very exciting. ;15

The five buildings were home to 6,000 employees at their peak in 1998 but have been mostly vacant for the past decade.

At least one building will be home to cutting edge technology, much as it was in the 90’s:

OC…….back to life. ;27

In less than 90 days from his purchase, Keating sold four of the five buildings to three leading local companies which has led to over $10 million in investment to date with over 200 employees.

That includes Pella Windows & Doors, Connelly Development, Sterling Computers, Royal Canin, Big Frig and a Four Seasons Health Club among others.

Keating is also planning to construct a new $7.5 million dollar, 171-thousand square foot state-of-the-art logistics building on a 14 acre site located on the south end of the campus.

OC……along I-29. :14

Keating also created a new company called South Dakota Storage, which is offering climate-controlled storage space in increments of 2,000 to 100,000 square feet.