ARLEN TO KEYNOTE UNITED WAY WOMEN’S POWER LUNCH

The featured speaker for next spring’s United Way of Siouxland’s Women’s Power Lunch has overcome physical adversity to achieve some remarkable success.

Paralympic gold medalist and ESPN commentator Victoria Arlen will be the keynote speaker for the 19th annual Women’s Power Lunch to raise money for scholarships for single parents:

Arlen was 11 when she came down with a rare viral disease which she battled for five years – four of which she spent in a vegetative state.

The disease left her without the use of her legs for almost a decade.

Having been a lifelong swimmer and athlete, Arlen never gave up hope of competing in the Olympics and in spring of 2012 she qualified for the London Paralympic Games.

She won a Gold and three Silver Medals.

Arlen is now an on-air personality with ESPN reporting for numerous programs.

Tickets are now on sale for the Women’s Power Lunch which is set for April 24th at the Delta Hotels Center.