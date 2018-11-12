KING EXPECTS HOUSE DEMOCRATS TO TRY TO IMPEACH TRUMP NEXT YEAR

Republican Congressman Steve King says he’s ready to mount a vigorous defense of the president in the U.S. House Judiciary Committee next year.

King predicts “a good number” of Democrats will try to impeach the president once Democrats take the majority in the House in January.

OC……….must be done.” :23

Once he returns to Washington, King plans to confront Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers, the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

On October 30th, Stivers took to Twitter to say the country “must stand up against white supremacy and hate” and Stivers “strongly” condemned King.

OC…..political life. ;23

King won his eight previous races for congress by an average margin of 23 percent.

His victory margin in 2018 was about two percent over Democrat J.D. Scholten.