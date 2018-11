FIRE DAMAGED A FORMER CAR WASH BUSINESS ON SIOUX CITY’S WEST SIDE MONDAY MORNING.

ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF DAN COUGHIL SAYS BLACK SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE FORMER SPEEDY AUTO WASH AT WEST 8TH AND OMAHA WHEN CREWS ARRIVED AROUND 10:30AM:

OC…….WERE TAKING OUT. :23

THE FORMER CAR WASH IS BEING CONVERTED INTO A CAR DETAILING BUSINESS.

THE EMPLOYEE DOING THE DEMOLITION MADE IT OUT SAFELY AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED IN THAT FIRE.