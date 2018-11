DOWNTOWN PARTNERS IS LAUNCHING A NEW PROGRAM TO SPUR DEVELOPMENT IN SIOUX CITY’S DOWNTOWN AREA.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RAGEN COTE SAYS IT’S THE FIRST STOREFRONT AND START-UP GRANT PROGRAM:

OC…….UP TO $2500. ;13

COTE SAYS THOSE GRANTS COULD BE USED IN A VARIETY OF WAYS:

OC………..LITTLE MORE INVITING. ;10

APPLICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE DOWNTOWN PARTNERS OFFICE AT 418 PIERCE OR ONLINE THROUGH THEIR WEBSITE.