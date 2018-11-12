COMIC BOOK FANS MOURN PASSING OF STAN LEE

Comic book genius Stan Lee, who created most of the Marvel Super Hero Universe, died Monday morning at age 95.

Lee revolutionized comics by introducing human frailties in superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, the X-Men and The Incredible Hulk.

Kevin McGarry of Sioux City’s Acme Comics says that was what made those characters appealing to readers:

McGarry met Lee several times over the years as Lee continued to make appearances at conventions and comic book shops into his 90’s.

He says Lee understood his legacy and what he and his Marvel creations meant to his readers and fans:

Many of his super heroes found a new audience in movies which continue today like “The Avengers”.

Lee has a cameo appearance in each one of them and while Lee had filmed several in advance of his death, only Marvel Studios knows how many are left to be seen:

Lee was taken from his home Monday to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was pronounced dead according to an attorney for Lee’s daughter.