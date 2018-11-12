ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION REPORTED IN BRONSON

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Bronson, Iowa this (Monday) morning.

Authorities say a male student was walking to the Lawton Bronson Elementary school around 8:15 when a suspect driving a white van tried to get the boy into his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male 30 to 40 years old with dreadlocks, and a mole on his right cheek.

The suspect was clean shaven and wearing a tan colored coat.

No make or model of the white van was obtained.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle should contact the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office.