ATTEMPTED CHILD ABDUCTION REPORTED IN BRONSON

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Bronson, Iowa this (Monday) morning.
Authorities say a male student was walking to the Lawton Bronson Elementary school around 8:15 when a suspect driving a white van tried to get the boy into his vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black male 30 to 40 years old with dreadlocks, and a mole on his right cheek.
The suspect was clean shaven and wearing a tan colored coat.
No make or model of the white van was obtained.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle should contact the Woodbury County Sheriff’s office.