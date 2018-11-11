IOWA’S HOUSING MARKET APPEARS TO HAVE EVENED OUT

The new president of the Iowa Association of Realtors says the housing market in the state has evened out.

John Goede is a realtor in Spencer and says the most recent numbers showed September sales dropped by nearly 13 percent compared to last year, but the overall yearly sales are down only one-point-six percent.

Goede says the median sale price was up four-point-two percent even though the inventory of homes is rising.

He says agents are using social media more to generate interest in houses — and there’s also a new trend being used.

Interest rates have gone up some this year, but he says they are not a point where they will have a big impact.

Goede says many homeowners who took it on the chin when the house bubble burst, are now seeing some turnaround.

He says the season trend for the rest of the year is for sales to fall off as the weather gets colder.

The median sales price for a home was 160-thousand dollars in September compared to 153-thousand-500 in September 2017.