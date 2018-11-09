REYNOLDS BEGINS PLANNING FOR 1ST FULL TERM AS GOVERNOR

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she has just started thinking about personnel changes in state government and the policy agenda she’ll ask her fellow Republican lawmakers to pass in 2019.

This week, she became the first woman ever elected governor of Iowa and Reynolds says shattering that glass ceiling gives girls in Iowa a new perspective.

Reynolds says she hopes to meet with Fred Hubbell, her Democratic challenger.

The discussion is likely to center on privatized Medicaid, which Hubbell campaigned against;

As for staff changes, when Reynolds took over as governor last year she inherited the roster of state government administrators appointed by Terry Branstad.

Reynolds says she’s evaluating the state’s finances, aiming to carve out a reduction in the state’s corporate income tax rate — perhaps eliminating some income tax credits in the process.