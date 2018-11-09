KING HOPES TO SEE COMPLETION OF LEWIS & CLARK WATER PROJECT

Coming off his closest re-election win Tuesday night, Iowa Congressman Steve King visited South Dakota’s Lewis & Clark Regional Water System treatment plant north of Vermillion Thursday.

The project also serves northwest Iowa and King, who was at the ground breaking of the plant, says he wants to be there when the project is completed:

The project is set to get about fifteen million dollars in federal funding next year.

King says it has been more difficult to get adequate funding without earmarks:

King says he will push for more funding next year:

The project, still under construction, is serving towns and cities in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota from wells near the Missouri River south of Vermillion.

Thanks to Jerry Oster WNAX