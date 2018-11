FIRST SNOW RESULTS IN OVER 80 AREA TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS (Update)

THE FIRST SNOWFALL OF THE SEASON HAS NOT BEEN KIND TO SIOUXLAND DRIVERS.

EVEN THOUGH THERE WAS AN INCH OR LESS IN MOST OF THE METRO AREA, AREA ROADS ICED OVER QUICKLY FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE.

SGT. JASON ALLEN OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS OFFICERS HAD RESPONDED TO OVER 70 ACCIDENTS AS OF NOON FRIDAY:

MANY ACCIDENTS INVOLVED VEHICLES SLIDING DOWN HILLS ON GLENN AVENUE FROM SOUTH ST. AUBIN TO SOUTH LAKEPORT.

THE HILLY PART OF VILLA AVENUE ALSO HAD ACCIDENTS:

SGT. ALLEN SAYS MOST OF THE ACCIDENTS DID NOT HAVE INJURIES, BUT A FEW WERE REPORTED.

WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO AT LEAST ANOTHER DOZEN ACCIDENTS OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS.

Photo by George Lindblade