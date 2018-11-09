BELLS ARE RINGING AT SALVATION ARMY RED KETTLES

Bell ringers manned their posts for the start of the annual Siouxland Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign on Friday.

This year’s effort runs now through December 24th.

The bell ringers are collecting funds to be used to help Siouxland families in need during the Holidays and year round.

The campaign goal has increased this year as the need for services grows.

Income from the red kettles make up half of the overall goal of $340,000.

The Campaign also includes gifts received from individuals, businesses and organizations.

The Salvation Army is in need need of volunteer bell-ringers to fill the 37 area Siouxland retail locations.

Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up to bell ring by going to registertoring.org or by calling 712-255-8836.