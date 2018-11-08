TYSON EMPLOYEES “MILES THAT MATTER” PROVIDE PROTEIN FOR FOOD BANK

A program that helped local Tyson Foods team members get fit has also resulted in a big donation of protein to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Tyson’s Kimberley Broekemeier says her co-workers have been walking, running, and cycling as part of their “Miles that Matter” program:

So all of that exercise resulted into a lot of miles and a lot of meat for the Food Bank:

One Tyson employee herself accounted for 5000 of those miles. A couple of others biked over 2000 miles.

Two Tyson trucks delivered nearly 56,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank Thursday for hungry families in Siouxland.

Food Bank Director Linda Scheid says the donation will have a great impact in the local fight against hunger:

The Food Bank of Siouxland serves 11 counties and distributes over 2 million pounds of food annually to those in need in Siouxland.