SUSPECT CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER IN PIERCE STREET STABBING

A MAN FROM SOMALIA HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER FOR THE FATAL STABBING OF HIS ROOMMATE AT THEIR SIOUX CITY APARTMENT ON OCTOBER 28TH.

AN ARRAIGNMENT HAS BEEN SET FOR NOVEMBER 16TH FOR 38-YEAR-OLD ABDIQADAR SHARIF.

AUTHORITIES ALLEGE THAT SHARIF STABBED GULED NUR SEVERAL TIMES WITH A KNIFE FOLLOWING A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION BETWEEN THE TWO MEN AT THE PHOENIX APARTMENTS.

NUR COLLAPSED IN THE 4TH FLOOR HALLWAY OF THE BUILDING AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

SHARIF IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $505-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND .