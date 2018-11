SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS TO HOLD VETERAN’S DAY EVENTS

VETERAN’S DAY IS THIS SUNDAY AND SEVERAL EVENTS ARE TAKING PLACE AROUND THE AREA TO HONOR THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED IN OUR MILITARY.

SARAH PETERSEN OF SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS SAYS HER ORGANIZATION IS HOLDING TWO EVENTS, THE FIRST ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

A FREE WILL DONATION WILL BE ACCEPTED FROM THOSE ATTENDING.

THE SECOND EVENT IS A HOLIDAY CARE PACKAGE DISTRIBUTION FOR FAMILIES TO SHIP TO THEIR FAMILY MEMBERS CURRENTLY SERVING THEIR COUNTRY OVERSEAS:

THAT TAKES PLACE MONDAY EVENING AT 6PM AT THE SUPPORT SIOUXLAND SOLDIERS HEADQUARTERS LOCATED IN THE INDIAN HILLS SHOPPING CENTER AREA BELOW THE OLD V.A. CLINIC.