SPECIAL BALLOT AUDIT TO TAKE PLACE FRIDAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY

BALLOTS CAST TUESDAY FROM ONE WOODBURY COUNTY VOTING PRECINCT WILL BE HAND COUNTED FRIDAY.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS IT’S PART OF A NEW ELECTION SAFEGUARD MEASURE PASSED INTO LAW IN 2017 BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE:

A BI-PARTISAN GROUP OF CITIZENS HAVE BEEN CHOSEN TO COUNT THOSE BALLOTS AT NOON:

THE CHAIRPEOPLE OF THE COUNTY’S POLITICAL PARTIES MAY ALSO PICK SOMEONE TO WATCH THE VOTE COUNT.

THE PROCESS IN THE LOWER LEVEL OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IS ALSO OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC.