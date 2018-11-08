SIOUX CITY ATTORNEY WINS POWERBALL PRIZE

A Sioux City attorney is the latest to win a big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s Powerball game.

Tim Bottaro matched four white balls and the Powerball in the October 17th drawing to win $50,000.

Bottaro says he didn’t sleep the night after he discovered he’d won the big prize:

Bottaro purchased his winning ticket at Petro Mart on Highway 30 in Missouri Valley, but didn’t get a chance to check his ticket until more than a week after the drawing.

He said he found the ideal spot to store his ticket until he could redeem it, placing it in the freezer of his refrigerator because he figured it’s fireproof.

So he literally had cold cash.”