BODY OF MISSING YANKTON WOMAN FOUND IN NEBRASKA

AUTHORITIES SAY FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED IN THE DEATH OF A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN WHO HAD BEEN REPORTED MISSING.

59-YEAR-OLD PHYLLIS HUNHOFF AND HER 2001 WHITE HONDA ACCORD WERE REPORTED MISSING LAST SUNDAY BY FAMILY MEMBERS.

KNOX COUNTY NEBRASKA AUTHORITIES FOUND HUNHOFF’S BODY INSIDE HER CAR LATE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN A RURAL AREA OF THE SANTEE SIOUX INDIAN RESERVATION.

THE NATURE OF HUNHOFF’S DEATH HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE FBI, SANTEE TRIBAL POLICE AND AUTHORITIES IN NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA ARE INVESTIGATING THE WOMAN’S DEATH.