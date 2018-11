U.S.S. SIOUX CITY TOURS BEGIN VETERAN’S DAY

THE LONG AWAITED COMMISSIONING OF THE U.S.S. SIOUX CITY IS JUST TEN DAYS AWAY.

REAR ADMIRAL FRANK THORP, THE HEAD OF THE COMMISSIONING COMMITTEE, SAYS THE LITTORAL COMBAT SHIP WILL BE COMMISSIONED NOVEMBER 17TH AT THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND;

THORP SAYS THE SHIP IS COMPARABLE IN SIZE TO A WORLD WAR TWO ERA DESTROYER;

AS THE SHIP COMES TOWARDS THE ACADEMY, THORP SAYS IT WILL BE RECEIVED WITH A SPECIAL CEREMONY:

VISITS TO THE SHIP ARE ACTUALLY BEGINNING ON VETERAN’S DAY IN ANNAPOLIS.

KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WILL BROADCAST FROM ANNAPOLIS ON NOVEMBER 15TH AND 16TH.