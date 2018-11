TAYLOR & UNG RE-ELECTED AS WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

IN WOODBURY COUNTY RACES, REPUBLICANS JEREMY TAYLOR AND MATTHEW UNG WON RE-ELECTION TO THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

TAYLOR WON CONVINCINGLY BY OVER 8400 VOTES OVER DEMOCRATIC FORMER SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER FLORA LEE:

UNG HAD A LITTLE CLOSER RACE AGAINST DEMOCRATIC NEWCOMER CARTER SMITH, BUT HELD ONTO HIS SEAT BY A 3800 VOTER MARGIN.

IN THE RACE FOR COUNTY TREASURER, INCUMBENT REPUBLICAN MIKE CLAYTON DEFEATED DEMOCRAT BRUCE GARBE:

INCUMBENT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK JENNINGS WAS UNCHALLENGED IN HIS BID FOR ANOTHER TERM IN OFFICE.

UNOFFICIALLY, 35,588 VOTERS CAST BALLOTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY ON TUESDAY.