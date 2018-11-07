STORM LAKE POLICE SEEK ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECT

Storm Lake Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Casey’s Central Store on Flindt Drive in that city Tuesday night.

Police say a black male suspect armed with a handgun entered the store around 9:45 pm, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The suspect, who fled on foot, is approximately 6’1″ to 6’3″, 220 pounds, and wore a black zip up coat with a hood, grey sweatpants, white shoes, neon yellow gloves and a black facemask.

Anyone with information about the robbery and suspect should contact the Storm Lake Police Department.