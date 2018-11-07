RICKETTS WINS 2ND TERM AS NEBRASKA GOVERNOR

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has won re-election, defeating Republican-turned-Democratic challenger Bob Krist, who campaigned on promises to reduce partisanship at the state Capitol.

Ricketts’ victory on Tuesday allows him to serve a second and final term in the GOP-dominated state.

Ricketts ran on pledges to lower taxes, keep tight reins on state spending and promote Nebraska businesses domestically and abroad.

Republican U.S. Senator Deb Fischer cruised to a second term in Nebraska, defeating Lincoln city councilwoman Jane Raybould.

Republican Rep. Adrian Smith cruised to a seventh term in Nebraska’s GOP-friendly 3rd Congressional District.

Smith easily defeated Democratic challenger Paul Theobald.

The vast, rural district Smith represents is one of the most Republican-heavy in the nation.

Smith far outraised Theobald, with more than $1 million in campaign cash on hand, compared to $19,000 raised by his opponent.

Republican congessman Don Bacon won a second term in the 2nd Congressional District race with Democratic challenger Kara Eastman.

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has won an eighth term representing Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln.

Fortenberry defeated Democratic challenger Jessica McClure.

Nebraska voters also approved a ballot measure to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 90,000 low-income residents under federal health care law.

Tuesday’s vote was a victory for advocates who fought for years to extend the current program, only to have lawmakers reject their efforts six times.

Supporters say the measure will help the so-called working poor in industries that generally don’t provide health insurance, such as construction and fast food.

One Republican and one Democrat were elected to seats on the Dakota County Commission in Nebraska.

Republican Janet Gill led the field of four candidates with 2102 votes.

Democrat Larry Albenesius finished second with 1972 ballots, 29 more than Republican Troy Launsby.

Democrat Ron Hartnett came in fourth.

Incumbent Bruce Davis was re-elected to the south Sioux City council, leading the field of eight candidates.

The next three finishers were John Sanders, Dennis Nelson and James Gunsolley.

Andy Backman and Ronald Haase were elected to the Dakota City council.