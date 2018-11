AN AIR NATIONAL GUARD JET BASED IN IDAHO HAD TO MAKE AN EMERGENCY LANDING AT SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR GUARD WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

CAPTAIN JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS A DISTRESS CALL WAS RECEIVED FROM THE PILOT AROUND 12:30PM:

OC………TO BE UNINJURED. :18

THE PLANE WAS ON LOAN FROM THE INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD AND WAS BEING FLOWN BACK THERE WITH A PLANNED REFUELING STOP IN SIOUX CITY.

A TEAM OF INVESTIGATORS IS COMING TO SIOUX CITY TO TRY AND DETERMINE WHY THE PLANE LOST PART OF ITS CANOPY.

Photo provided