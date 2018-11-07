KRISTI NOEM & DUSTY JOHNSON WIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Republican Kristi Noem says she feels relieved to have won South Dakota’s competitive governor’s race after working hard to share her vision for the state.

Noem, who beat Democrat Billie Sutton in Tuesday’s election, says she’s grateful to the people of South Dakota for putting their trust in her.

Noem will become the first female governor in state history.

Sutton, a state senator and former professional rodeo rider, cultivated a moderate image to make the race unusually close in the conservative state.

Noem will succeed Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who couldn’t run again due to term limits.

—————————-

South Dakota’s incoming U.S. representative, Republican Dusty Johnson, says his top priority in Washington will be getting a farm bill done.

Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, triumphed Tuesday over Democrat Tim Bjorkman to win South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat.

Johnson says he will work hard to get on the House Committee on Agriculture and get a finished farm bill.

Johnson says the people of South Dakota have hired him, and he’s “not going to disappoint them.”