KIM REYNOLDS WINS FULL TERM AS IOWA GOVERNOR

Republican Kim Reynolds has won her first full term as governor, beating Democratic businessman Fred Hubbell.

Reynolds became governor in 2017 after Terry Branstad was named ambassador to China, and had previously won two terms at lieutenant governor.

In her campaign, Reynolds pointed to Iowa’s low unemployment rate and her support of legislation that lowered taxes, expanded mental health options and sought to outlaw most abortions.

Reynolds becomes the first woman elected governor of Iowa.

————————-

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has been elected to a second term, beating Democrat Deidre DeJear.

Pate won Tuesday after a campaign that focused largely on his successful efforts to implement voter identification.

——————————————

Republican Mike Naig will remain state agriculture secretary.

Voters on Tuesday choose Naig over Democrat Tim Gannon, a central Iowa farmer who previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

————————–

Democrat Rob Sand has been elected Iowa’s state auditor, beating incumbent Republican Mary Mosiman.

Sand won Tuesday’s election after a more high-profile campaign than is typical for the office.

——————————

Democrat Cindy Axne has beaten incumbent Republican Rep. David Young to represent Des Moines and much of southwest Iowa in the U.S. House.

Voters chose Axne on Tuesday after twice electing Young, a former aide to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley.

————————————-