BOSSMAN, KACENA, JENEARY & HALL WIN IOWA HOUSE SEATS

IN TUESDAY’S LOCAL RACES FOR THE IOWA HOUSE, REPUBLICAN JACOB BOSSMAN RETAINED HIS DISTRICT 6 SEAT IN A REMATCH WITH DEMOCRATIC CHALLENGER RITA DE JONG BY AROUND 1500 VOTES:

OC………..THAT MOMENTUM. :12

INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT TIM KACENA RETAINED HIS DISTRICT 14 SEAT BY WINNING HIS REMATCH WITH REPUBLICAN BOB HENDERSON BY AROUND 600 VOTES.

HENDERSON SAYS HE KNEW IT WOULD BE TOUGH TO TRY AND WIN THE PREDOMINATELY DEMOCRATIC WEST SIDE DISTRICT:

OC………….IN IT AT ALL. ;11

REPUBLICAN TOM JENEARY WON THE DISTRICT 5 SEAT REPRESENTING PLYMOUTH AND PART OF WOODBURY COUNTY OVER DEMOCRAT ANDREW EMANUEL;

OC………..NORTHWEST IOWA. :18

DEMOCRAT CHRIS HALL WAS UNCHALLENGED IN HIS BID TO RETAIN HIS DISTRICT 13 HOUSE SEAT REPRESENTING SIOUX CITY’S NORTH SIDE.