WOODBURY COUNTY REPORTS STRONG VOTER TURNOUT AS OF 4PM

THERE HAS BEEN A STRONG TURNOUT OF VOTERS IN WOODBURY COUNTY TODAY.

COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS AS OF 4PM, 11,774 PEOPLE HAD CAST BALLOTS IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

GILL SAYS COMBINED WITH EARLY ABSENTEE VOTING THAT BROUGHT TODAY’S TOTAL TO AROUND 27-THOUSAND VOTES CAST.

POLLS CLOSE AT 9PM IN IOWA. AN HOUR BEFORE THAT IN NEBRASKA AND 7PM IN SOUTH DAKOTA.