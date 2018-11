TWO SUSPECTS CHARGED IN FRIDAY NIGHT STABBING ON PIERCE STREET

TWO SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED IN A STABBING THAT OCCURRED LATE FRIDAY NIGHT IN THE PARKING LOT BEHIND LA JUANITA’S RESTAURANT AT 1326 PIERCE STREET.

24-YEAR-OLD CRUZ REUNEY AND 19-YEAR-OLD KAISON MALLON, BOTH NATIVES OF MICRONESIA, WERE ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING SHORTLY AFTER THE STABBING OCCURRED.

(CRUZ REUNEY)

THE TWO MEN ARE EACH CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY IN THE ALLEGED STABBING OF A MALE VICTIM

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE UNIDENTIFIED VICTIM WAS STABBED IN THE CHEST DURING AN ASSAULT BY THE TWO SUSPECTS.

(KAISON MALLON)

THE INJURED PERSON WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT.

REUNEY AND MALLON ARE BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS EACH.