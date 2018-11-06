SIOUX CITY DIOCESE TO PUBLISH LIST OF PRIESTS CREDIBLY ACCUSED OF ABUSE

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux City says it is working to publish a list of credibly accused priests in the Diocese, and are asking anyone who has been a victim of past sexual abuse by any priest in the Diocese to come forward.

The Diocese released a statement Tuesday saying they understand the public’s dismay at information recently released regarding former priest Jerry Coyle who admitted abusing 50 children several years ago.

The Church previously sent priests to treatment, hoping any actions or misconduct could be cured and states that they now know that is not the way to handle any allegation of sexual misconduct.

Jerry Coyle had no criminal charges made against him.

Coyle self-admitted, and there were no allegations until 1986, but that individual was an adult, so the statute of limitations had run out.

The Diocese is apologizing that when Coyle self-admitted, each parish should have been notified, and they should have asked victims to come forward.

The Diocese has set up a meeting on December 6th with the Attorney General of Iowa to discuss matters further.