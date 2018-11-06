NORFOLK MAN TO STAND TRIAL FOR MANSLAUGHTER

A Norfolk, Nebraska resident is scheduled to begin trial January 8th on a charge of manslaughter stemming from a fatal traffic accident on May 12th in Stanton County.

24-year-old Tucker Lanz pleaded not guilty Monday in Stanton County District Court.

Authorities say Lanz was driving on a rural road six miles east of Stanton when his vehicle crossed into a ditch, hit a power pole and rolled onto its top.

His passenger, 22-year-old Hunter Hetzler of Stanton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lanz was injured in the crash.