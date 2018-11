GRASSLEY PREDICTS CLOSE ELECTION FOR MANY RACES

U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is predicting today’s election will

be close for many of the candidates seeking office.

Iowa’s senior Republican senator says several issues are influencing voter’s decisions:

personality of Trump.

Grassley says it is unpredictable to determine the outcome of the Iowa Congressional races.

He expects it to be a late night before many are decided.