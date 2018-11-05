STRONG VOTER TURNOUT PREDICTED FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

Election Day is finally here and for those of you going to the polls, you must vote in your regular neighborhood precinct because this is a federal election.

In Iowa, the polls are open from 7:00 AM until 9:00 PM.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says local absentee voting has been strong in advance of election day:

OC………is pretty good. :14

There were 2000 unreturned ballots as of 3pm Monday.

Gill says voters with those have to have them postmarked as of Monday or hand deliver them to his office before 9pm election day.

There are also some other options:

OC………..for that person. ;24

Gill expects around 32-thousand total ballots to be cast in Woodbury County, out of around 54-thousand eligible voters.

Nebraska’s polls are open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM and South Dakota’s polls run from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, but the voting in the Mountain Time Zone delays the release of statewide results until the polls close out west.