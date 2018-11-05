RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS TO PLAY SIOUX CITY’S ORPHEUM THEATER

The iconic sound of the Righteous Brothers will be showcased in concert at Sioux City’s Orpheum Theater in March.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo has a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin”.

Bill Medley has been joined by Bucky Heard, who has replaced the late Bobby Hatfield in the act that will take to the Orpheum stage on Sunday, March 31st at 7pm.

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the Tyson Events Center Box Office or online at TysonCenter.com.